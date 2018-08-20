Ministry ready to help farmers

AGRICULTURE MINISTER Clarence Rambharat says farmers who have seeds or agricultural supplies en-route to TT via courier companies do not have to worry about them being seized by the Customs and Excise Division.

In an interview with Newsday yesterday, Rambharat said some concessions are being made for farmers as they are being allowed time to get the required permits before their items are seized.

On Friday, several courier companies sent out e-mails to their customers, listing items that are banned completely or require permits for import. The e-mail stated Customs could seize any item on the restricted list. Plants and soil are completely banned while seeds require a permit.

Newsday reached out to president of the TT Farmers’ Union, Shiraz Khan who said he had never heard of permits being required for the importation of seeds.

Khan said he felt the move was being made to stifle small farmers and force them to buy seeds from local suppliers.

But Rambharat said the law has always been in place.

“Customs had not been enforcing those laws with the courier companies, but we always had a system of permits for the importation of plants, seeds and all agricultural products.”

He said there is a plant-quarantine unit at every port of entry alongside Customs officials.

“We have the plant-quarantine units at the airport and ports that ministry of agriculture officers operate and where all plants, seeds etc would be checked before being allowed in, but for some time people have been able to bring in seeds, plants etc through courier companies without the permits.”

He said because of the recent announcement, the ministry is seeking to assist those who have products already on route.

“Contact the ministry and ask for acting director Dianne Ramroop from the plant quarantine unit, she will be able to assist all people who have things on the way or who need help to get permits issued so their items would not be destroyed by customs.”

Rambharat said the ministry’s research team has also identified a number of items that should not require a permit to import.

On that list are dried herbs, spices, oats, nuts, processed or glazed fruits, parboiled rice, wheat and other flours and peas. He said recommendations were also made that items that had been cooked, fermented, pasteurised, preserved in liquid or roasted should not require a permit.

Rambharat is advising farmers to contact the ministry at 642-6008/646-2149/646-5446 if they need assistance with permits.