Man shot during struggle with police

A car chase ended with a struggle between the driver and a police officer over the officer's gun at Calvary Hill, Arima, early yesterday morning.

A police release yesterday said Tunapuna police were on patrol along the Priority Bus Route at around 2.15 am when they saw a black Nissan Almera break the traffic lights at the Pasea Road intersection heading east.

After the driver refused to stop, police chased the car to Calvary Hill. As they tried to arrest the man, there was a struggle when he reached for one of the officers' guns and was shot in the left leg.

The suspect, a 19-year-old from Calvary Hill, was taken to the Arima Health Facility and later transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.