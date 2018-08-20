Man killed while driving in Diego Martin

File photo

Homicide investigators are trying to identify a man in his early thirties who was killed while driving along Cascade Drive, Bagatelle, Diego Martin this afternoon.

According to reports made to the police, residents said they heard gunshots at around midday and found the man's body behind the wheel of a blue Nissan B13 in a part of Bagatelle known as the Pines.

The man appeared to have been shot in the head and the neck, and residents said they did not see any shooters.