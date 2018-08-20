Man killed in crossfire Cop, bandits shoot at each other during robbery

INNOCENTLY KILLED: Cecil Cravador

WHAT should have been a relaxing Sunday evening for Rachiel George was filled with grief and confusion as she struggled to come to terms with the death of her husband of 11 years, Cecil Cravador.

He was shot by a stray bullet and died during a shootout between bandits and a police officer hours earlier on Saturday night.

Police confirmed that at around 9.40 pm, two bandits with bandanas over their faces entered a bar near Scotiabank in San Juan and ordered the cashier to hand over the money. An off-duty policeman who was in the bar saw the men, pulled out his gun and ordered them to stop.

The men fired at the officer but missed and a shootout ensued. The gunfight continued on the pavement outside the restaurant where Cravador, 56, was walking. Eyewitnesses claimed he tried to run and was shot and killed during the exchange while the bandits escaped.

Newsday visited George at the family’s Quarry Drive, Champs Fleurs home yesterday. She said her husband left home earlier that evening to run errands and the last stop for the evening was a repair shop to pick up his van. George said Cravador told the mechanic he was going to buy a soup, but never returned. She said during the melee, it was hard to tell whether its was the police or bandits who fired the bullet that killed her husband and is calling for answers for closure.

George said there were inconsistencies in the stories given by eyewitnesses and police officers, as one account says he tried to run away, when he was shot in the chest.

“We found out about the incident on the computer.

A friend of ours who happens to go to the same church was on Facebook and saw the photos and recognised him. When she called me and told me he was dead I couldn’t believe it. I still can’t believe it.

“He was a quiet man. He didn’t like confrontation and confusion. I would like to know who killed him. I keep hearing people saying that he tried to run away and take cover so I want to know who shot him, but I believe it was friendly fire. The police saw him running away and didn’t know he was just a bystander.”

Investigators said patrons of the bar were trying to administer first aid to Cravador after he was shot.

George said while she was overcome with grief, she tried to compose herself as she did not have money for a proper funeral and needed to raise funds for Cravador’s burial.

“I have no plan to move on right now. I can only take it one step at a time. I can’t blame anyone, but it starts with us civilians and I am sure someone that night saw what happened. I just want answers.” George said Cravador worked as a contractor and civil engineer and was looking forward to retirement.

A devout Christian, Cravador enjoyed spending time with his family and eating vanilla ice-cream on Sundays. She lamented his death and said had it not been for his van, he would have been with them yesterday relaxing before work today.