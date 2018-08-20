Involve more parents in vacation camps

Minister of Education Anthony Garcia

After four weeks of learning skills in computer literacy, music, dance, and football, more than 65 students and their parents were applauded by Education Minister Anthony Garcia for displaying the skills the children had learnt during the Laventille/Morvant Schools Improvement Project vacation camp.

At the closing of the camp Friday, single parent Andrea Weeks called on Education Minister Anthony Garcia to have more programmes during the July/August vacation throughout the country which would allow parents to sit in with their children.

She said, “My daughter Dinicia recently wrote the SEA exam and I bought a computer for her, but we never had the opportunity to learn about the computer, and through this camp we were fortunate enough to learn together while having fun at the same time. I want to encourage more parents to go to these camps and be there for their children. I think having parents involved, children will be pushed more to learn and have more support.”

She added, “As an adult I have learnt a lot from the camp. Parents support means a lot to children and I don’t think teachers can do it alone. Parents must enforce what is taught at schools. I think through these initiatives we can help the younger generation to excel.”

Education Minister Anthony Garcia said the programme has been a resounding success. The initiative is in its third year.

He said the camp was not only able to engage a lot of students and teachers but also parents.

“Parents have been repeatedly saying that education requires the active assistance and support of parents. In this initiative we are seeing a robust support of parents. Also the information that comes to me tells me the students are performing better in all the areas.

“It will take some time for all the students to blossom in their potential, but it is a start. We are happy to see what have been happening thus far. On their T-shirts is the sentence, ‘I am the change,’ and our students have recognised that something has to be done and perhaps that change have to begin with them.”

Recognising the students’ attitudes, Garcia said he is 100 per cent certain change will begin with them, and throughout the camp students have been demonstrating good attitude and discipline.

“Everything has been done well and they have been showcasing themselves with dignity and discipline and I am very happy for that.

“The camp was aimed to instil productive activity into students during the July/August vacation; secondly, we wanted to equip our students with basic skills.

“Laventille area is known for the steelpan and a major aspect of the camp was to introduce the students to the steelpan.

“ In terms of computer literacy, we live in a technologically advanced age and all of our students must know the full use of the computer.”

He said sports also played a critical role in the development of children.

“Students must not only have healthy minds, but also have healthy bodies. Football played an important ingredient in this camp.

We have nine of the participants from the camp who are now accompanying other students in St Lucia to represent TT. All these accomplishments will tell us how successful this camp has been.”