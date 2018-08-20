How can I forget A Tribute to Dr Leslie Ajaya Garbar, MBBS (October 16, 1973- August 3, 2018)

Dr Leslie Ajaya Garbar

By Ono K Akpe

How do I describe a brother, friend, confidant and husband to my dear sister! How do I describe a man so passionate about his work, his family and career that was more a gift than a 9 to 5.

How do I describe a man who strove day and night to provide for his immediate family while tirelessly attending to the needs of the ever-streaming patients he tendered to round the clock!

How can I forget when Dr Leslie AjayI Garbar came into our lives like a flash 16 years ago in 2002 during the mandatory National Youth Service Corps where he served in Kwara State! A bright-eyed rookie who wanted to conquer the world, and knew precisely how to. Even at that embryonic stage, he knew his medicine. Indeed, he knew. He was one of the most gifted practitioners ever to take the Hippocratic oath.

And then they visited: with our bright-eyed nimble sister, who looked more like a 17-year-old high school student than a fellow graduate also undergoing the compulsory Youth Service Corps in the same Kwara State in Nigeria.

How can I forget that Voke introduced Leslie to the family amid muted protestation by her fiercely loyal brothers, who have always provided a bulwark when the storm rages, and the sisters and wives of the Akpe clan who looked over her like the proverbial mother hen watching over her chicks!

How can I forget the glow of pride when Leslie came “knocking” to take home his bride, dressed in regal traditional attire; a noble prince from Ukwuani as his beautiful wife adorned in a beautiful Urhobo attire grasping the hand of her father, the Patriarch Meshach Enakerakpor Akpe, who proudly with his eyes glistering in tears, accepted the bride price.

Or how can I forget the wedding ceremony on that cold December morning in year 2004? A young couple with the world at their feet, excitedly holding hands as the pastor joined them in holy matrimony; two became one - parents, brothers, sisters, uncles, aunts and villages united as one family to wish them long life and prosperity.

How can I forget the eagerness to render service to patients in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city, where he worked round the clock helping, caring and treating patients even putting others ahead of his family!

But how can I forget the young couple building their home and the kind offer from Uncle Peter, a seasoned doctor in the West Indies, who invited them over to work and live in St Vincent and the Grenadines before they migrated to Trinidad and Tobago. A new window of service to mankind for the talented young doctor from Nigeria, opened!

Indeed, how can I forget a couple of visits to the young couple by my wife and I and meeting the most wonderful kids I have ever met: J1 (Jezneel), J2 (Janice) and J3 (Jemima) and the wonderful time you gave us!

I cannot forget our visit to Nylon Pool, Speyside and other interesting sites of this beautiful island. As we splashed around the exciting Nylon Pool during our first visit, I saw joy and excitement all over the faces of your children as they were glad that Daddy had found time to relax and picnic with them from his hectic schedule.

Certainly, how can I forget how you took care of Mummy Lydia when she came to Tobago and even on her final journey to the All Knowing One, back home in Nigeria! You were even more affected than her own biological sons. You walked when we walked, gave when we gave, danced when we danced, sang when we sang and wept when we wept.

How can I forget how you battled and saved my wife from the grim hands of death that fateful morning in Abuja? Or how I called you from my hotel room in Lagos as I writhed in pain and battled a very terrible case of food poisoning.

It breaks my heart because…how can I forget the quiet times we spent discussing, arguing, quarrelling about the challenges of life, work, family and our determined efforts to make life better for our extended and nuclear families amid the distractions of this vain and sinful world!

How can I forget your driving through rainstorm, sun, cold and heat; at night, morning and day, to render service to humanity even through the treacherous windy Speyside roads where you shuttled to give care to the sick and infirm!

How can I forget Dr Leslie Ajayi Garbar... my brother, friend, compatriot and husband to my sister.

May the good Lord guide and protect your loving family today and always till we meet to part no more!

Indeed, how can I forget...

- Ono K Akpe is a Head of Media and Events (Abuja) to the Bayelsa State Governor, Nigeria and the elder brother of Voke Garbar, wife of Dr Leslie Garbar who died of cardiac arrest on August 3, having been found in the swimming pool of his home in Scarborough, Tobago. The funeral service for Dr Garbar will be held today, from 10 am, at the Calvary Road Deliverance Tabernacle, Four Roads Junction, Bon Accord.