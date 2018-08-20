Govt to launch housing bonds to fund HDC construction

THE successful launch of the National Investment Fund (NIF) has inspired the government to issue a new bond offer, this time a housing bond, expected next year.

Speaking at a PNM rally in Malabar on Saturday night, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said the NIF was oversubscribed by 82 per cent. The government had set out to raise $4 billion to cover the budget deficit, but raised $7.3 billion from a total of 8,116 subscribers; of that 7,436 were individuals. Since the prospectus only allows for a maximum of $4 billion, the rest will have to be refunded to investors. Individuals have first preference, while the rest will be pro-rated among institutional investors.

Notification of NIF allotments will be on August 30, and refunds—because they’ve clearly been oversubscribed—will be on September 3; the bonds will be placed on the TT Stock Exchange on September 4.

Imbert said the government will get the $4 billion “over the next week to ten days,” dropping the government’s overdraft from 95 per cent to about 50 per cent. “I haven’t seen that in a long time. We’ll finally be able to pay some bills,” he said.

The government discovered there is over $3 billion in surplus finds in the country crying out for investment, he added. “We have decided to tap into that spare capacity with housing bonds.”

These new bonds, the credit for which Imbert gave Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, are a special type of bond to raise capital to build houses.

“Our housing bonds are designed in a way that people who purchase them can use them to acquire Housing Development Corporation public housing. Whatever they put into the bonds they can use towards the house. People who invested in the bonds will also have a special window into the acquisition of HDC houses.”

Imbert proposed an initial $1.5 billion in housing bonds that will have a government guarantee, but “in due course” the bonds will be guaranteed by mortgage payments for the houses. “When people purchase houses and convert that interest to mortgage loans, the proceeds from those mortgage loans will go into a sinking fund that will be used to repay the bonds when they come due.” Imbert said the bonds were still a work in progress but expected them to be even more attractive than NIF bonds because of good interest rates and short period (about three years).

“With this $1.5 billion in housing bonds, we can get HDC projects going, pay contractors, and accelerate housing construction. We will be giving the HDC the money it needs and young people—young families—the opportunity to save money, get good interest rates and also be HDC homeowners,” Imbert said.