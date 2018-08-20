Govt, Opposition mourn loss of ‘true humanitarian’ Annan

KOFI ANNAN was a “true humanitarian” who was a source of pride, not only to his native Ghana, but the entire Global South, the TT government said yesterday, joining international tributes honouring the former United Nations General Secretary who died on Saturday.

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar described him as “a true statesman who spent much of his life working towards global peace and security through his service in the United Nations.”

Annan, 80, died “peacefully” on Saturday in Switzerland after a short illness, his family said in a statement.

He was the first black African to helm the United Nations, and served as the world’s top diplomat for two terms, from 1997-2006.

He won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2001.

He made a one-day official visit to TT in 2004, where he met with the heads of UN agencies based here, as well as with members of the Government and the Opposition, and danced to parang.

In a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), the government gave condolences on behalf of the population to Annan’s family and the UN.

“Annan played a significant role in advancing the ideals of the United Nations through the promotion of an agenda of peace, sustainable development, human rights and the rule of law.

(He) infused his service to the world as Secretary-General of the United Nations with selfless commitment to the empowerment of all people, equality, the promotion of human rights, justice and peace.”

The OPM said Annan championed issues similar to TT, including peace and security, poverty reduction, climate change, preventing the spread of infectious diseases, combating terrorism and the promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of women and HIV/AIDS.

“Annan was the definition of a true humanitarian and a global champion for peace, even as he continued his work following his retirement, with matchless dignity and determination.

The international community will remember him as a true internationalist who believed in a world for all and whose legacy will continue to inspire future generations.”

Persad-Bissessar said: “His commitment to hard work, disciplined professional principles combined with an enviable and unquestioned performance orientation ensured his rise through the UN bureaucracy to assume the mantle of leadership of the world’s most powerful multilateral institution.

“He believed, as I do, in the power of education to lift people out of poverty.

He is quoted as saying, “Education is a human right with immense power to transform. On its foundation rest the cornerstones of freedom, democracy and sustainable human development.”

She said citizens can examine Annan’s life and seek to emulate his compassion and empathy towards people in need.