Former CJ: No word on pension

Retired Justice Clinton Bernard with a copy of his new book 'Beyond the Bridge' at the book launch held at Castle Killarney,Queens Park West PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED

FORMER Chief Justice Clinton Bernard is deeply saddened that no one has responded to his pension concerns, 24 hours after he voiced them.

Bernard expressed his hurt about the low pension he receives and the legislation to address judges' pensions not being passed in Parliament, at the launch of his book at Stollmeyer's Castle on Sunday.

Asked yesterday if acting Attorney General Fitzgerald Hinds or anyone else had spoken to him about his concerns, Bernard replied, "Nothing at all."

He reiterated, "A terrible wrong was done to me."

On Sunday, Bernard remembered a bill being taken to Parliament in 2012 to reconsider the pensions of retired judges, after lobbying by people who had been moved by his plight. The bill was unanimously passed in the House of Representatives, he said, but stalled in the Senate, where it eventually lapsed.

Noting that other high office-holders such as former presidents, have received proper compensation but he has not, the former chief justice opined, "Clinton Bernard is a bad word." However, he added he was not about to go out and protest "with a pan in my hand."

Bernard was grateful that Speaker of the House of Representatives Bridgid Annisette-George acknowledged that the country's office-holders should be properly rewarded. In an interview, Annisette-George said the legislation Bernard referred to would need to return to Parliament.

She did not indicate whether or not this would happen after Parliament resumes next month.

Efforts to contact Hinds to find out if this legislation would be returning to Parliament were unsuccessful.