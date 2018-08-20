Corneal setting sights on CONCACAF qualifiers

Anton Corneal

INTERIM coach of the Trinidad and Tobago women’s football team, Anton Corneal, is setting his sights on ensuring that the team advances to the 2018 CONCACAF Women’s Championship, in the United States, from October 4-17.

Corneal has taken over the mantle as team coach from Jamaal Shabazz, who resigned a fortnight ago.

The women’s team struggled at the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in Barranquilla, Colombia last month.

They earned a 3-0 victory (by default over Haiti), a 2-2 draw against Nicaragua and a 5-1 whipping from Mexico in the group stage, followed by a 2-0 loss to Costa Rica in the semi-final round, and a 1-0 defeat to Venezuela in the bronze medal match.

Now the team’s attention will turn towards the 2018 CONCACAF Women’s Championship Qualification Caribbean Zone final round, which will take place from August 25 to September 2 in Kingston, Jamaica.

At the CFU final round, TT will join Antigua/Barbuda, Bermuda, Cuba and hosts Jamaica in the round-robin competition, with the top three teams progressing to the CONCACAF Women’s Championship.

The top three teams from the CONCACAF Women’s Championship will book spots at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France, with the fourth-placed team expected to face the third-placed South American (CONMEBOL) team in a play-off, for a spot in France.

“Right now, I’m in a position to just maintain and prepare them for a tournament that’s in a week’s (time),” said Corneal yesterday. “All (my) concentration is going to be to get them through to the next round. I think that’s the main concern.”

Corneal, the ex-national midfielder/striker, has worked with the team before, in his current role as Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) technical director.

“I don’t think it’s a matter of adapting, only because I’ve worked with them before,” Corneal pointed out. “It’s a smooth transition. I am in a caretaker role until a coach is appointed.

“But the space of time we had between Jamaal’s resignation and the tournament, it would have been difficult for somebody who does not know the team at all, to be able to take over,” he added. “Hence the reason I’m in that role of caretaker.”

Commenting on the appointment of Queen’s Park coach Shawn Cooper as his assistant, Corneal noted, “He’s worked with me before and I feel very comfortable with what he does, and because of the short space of time. I (have) to use somebody that has worked with me a little bit, hence the reason I’ve (chosen) him.”

Asked about the current state of the TT team, Corneal responded, “We have some different factors involved, a couple players are coming off injuries and we have some players who returned to the US and some that (are) going to join us. It’s trying to pull that together before the first game (on) Saturday.”

The experienced quartet of Mariah Shade, Tasha St Louis, Rhea Belgrave and Ayanna Russell are all recovering from injuries, according to Corneal, while the trio of Arin King, Liana Hinds and Naomie Guerra are all in North America.

On Saturday, veteran winger Kennya Cordner announced her intention to rejoin the team, after a two-year absence. “Her coming back in, it’s going to be welcoming,” said Corneal. “She’s coming with experience, she knows all the players. That can only augur well for the team.”

TT will play Cuba (on Saturday), Antigua/Barbuda (August 29), hosts Jamaica (August 31) and Bermuda (September 2).