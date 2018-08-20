Caribbean women facing challenges

Serious constraints faced by small island developing states is because of their middle-income country status, heavy dependence on tourism, vulnerability to climate change, environmental hazards that negatively impact policies and programmes aimed at advancing women’s autonomy.

These challenges facing Caribbean women were at the centre of attention at Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) 57th meeting of the Presiding Officers of the Regional Conference on Women in Latin America and the Caribbean, held at ECLAC’s headquarters in Santiago, Chile, on July 30 and 31.

Addressing the meeting, Samantha Marshall, Minister of Social Transformation, Human Resource Development, Youth and Gender Affairs of Antigua and Barbuda said despite efforts made by Caribbean countries, serious obstacles still remain in the sub-region.

“In an effort to ensure that the conditions are favourable to eliminate inequality and provide all women with the opportunity to make their own decisions, enjoy all human rights and to participate and contribute to socio-economic development as equal citizens, we need to advance a radical transformative agenda."