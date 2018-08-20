Ag Prisons Commissioner promises new security initiatives after weapons find

Items confiscated by prison officers during a search of cells at the Golden Grove Maximum Security Prison on Saturday.

A number of contraband items including knives, shivs, a cellphone and charger were confiscated during a search of cells at the Golden Grove Maximum Security Prison in Arouca on Saturday.

A release from the prison service confirmed the items were seized by officers performing routine searches at around 2 pm. The release said the weapons were found in separate divisions of the Maximum Security Prison.

Newsday spoke to acting Prisons Commissioner Dane Clark who commended the officers for their efforts and said while he could not divulge much information on the security measures at the prison, he could confirm newer security initiatives were on the way.

"We held a senior prison officers meeting last week where one of the items discussed was the provision of additional security measures. Of course I can't speak too much on it right now but I can assure you that tangible changes are on the way."