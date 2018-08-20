A TT national, not Columbus

THE EDITOR: Christopher Columbus explored our country in 1498. He never discovered it. People were already living here when he visited.

The questions to be asked are: Was he a brave explorer or a greedy invader? A gifted navigator or a reckless adventurer?

He gained wealth from his voyage for King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella of Spain. He also ensalved and mutilated native people.

In 1499 Columbus was arrested and chained. King John II of Portugal, King Henry VII of England and King Charles VIII of France all rejected him.

Columbus brought diseases that killed many natives. He is a stranger to the truth.

The statue? Take it down. Replace it with a deserving TT national. We have many. Let us put TT first.

AV RAMPERSAD, Princes Town