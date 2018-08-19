William defeats Rawlins in ITF Tobago Juniors

TOP SEED Maxx William moved into the third round of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Tobago Junior Tennis Tournament, which served off yesterday at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua.

The St Lucian overcome a first-set deficit, and a lengthy rain delay, to defeat Barbados’ Tisean Rawlins 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 in a second round game.

There were first round victories, by a trio of Americans, before early afternoon showers interrupted proceedings. Adit Sinha spanked Krish Patel of India 6-0, 6-1, Roberto Campoverde brushed aside Barbados’ Torian Alleyne 6-0, 6-2 and Ty Switzer hammered Ward Trotman of Barbados 6-1, 6-0.

It was also a day to forget for the TT representatives.

In other second round fixtures, fifth-seed Ebolum Nwokolo fell to a 6-3, 6-0 loss to Solomon Giles of the United States, Ethan Jeary was beaten 6-2, 6-2 by American Aaron Rittberger and Tyrell George lost to American Arya Alla 6-0, 6-3.

The US pair of Sam Feldman and Campoverde each registered 6-1, 6-1 victories over Kamran McIntosh-Ross and third seed Nathan Valdez respectively.

Second seed Max Ginefri of France eliminated Sinha 6-1, 6-3 and fourth seed Aidan Bousquet of St Lucia trounced Switzer 6-0, 6-0.

The tournament will continue today, at Tacarigua, from 9 am.