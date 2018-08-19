Thanks Dr Rao

THE EDITOR: Please allow me space in your widely – read newspaper, just to say “Thank You” to Dr Visweswara Rao Korapati of the Manzanilla Health Centre.

Dr Rao is an excellent general medical practioner, not only at this health center but others for the Eastern Regional Health Authority. His careful, meticulous conversation with me brought so much healing and satisfaction that his medication and treatment were really unnecessary. Could this be a wake – up call for other medical practioners?

Special thanks again, Doc, keep up the good work.

Gabriel Henderson, Sangre Grande