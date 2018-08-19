Simon: Multi-sport camp a success

Young athletes go through their paces as part of the Kenyan Running and Multi Sport Camp, held at the Peake Training Ground, Cocorite.

SHERDON PIERRE

HEAD organiser and triathlon coach Derrick Simon deemed a success the week-long Kenyan Running and Multi-Sport Camp held at the Peake Training Ground, Cocorite this week.

Simons said, “Overall, the programme was well received and we achieved what we wanted to achieve in terms of giving people the insight of the key fundamentals required to develop their running, speed and technique. “

Head coach of the camp Kenyan Timothy Kipkorir Limo (Timo Limo), a professional 800-metre runner and head coach of the Lornah Kiplagat Sports Academy, at the High Altitude Training Centre of Iten, Kenya left TT yesterday after spending two weeks.

He said, “I hope the people of TT took advantage of my time and my range of knowledge and I’m ready to give them all.

TT is different but the people are welcoming and it is almost like back home in Kenya. I was expecting different but TT makes me feel like I’m home.”

Simon also shared the positive news of the continuation of this venture. “The camp is continuing, Timo and I have a very close relationship. We are already organising to take a group to Kenya and it will be something annually.

Next year, we are going to do probably a one-week camp in Trinidad then Tobago then maybe Grenada. In Trinidad, we will want to reach as much athletes as possible so we can probably do a session in the east, west, south and central.”

Simon hinted on their upcoming initiative, “Our next project is another camp; we are having British Triathlon coach Jack Maitland, who is coach of the British Olympic medalists Alistair and Johnathon Brownlee in October. There will be specific workshops for both athletes and coaches.”

The camp that comprised of over one hundred junior and senior participants was well-assisted by the highly-qualified local triathlon staff of Derrick Simon, Nathalie Lafont, Jonah Camps Derek Daniel and administrator Rebeca Keung Fatt.