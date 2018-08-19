Prisoner escapes Tobago hospital

Police continue the search for a prisoner who escaped from the Scarborough General Hospital on Friday night.

Newsday Tobago understands that 29-year-old Heston Antonio Lopez of Trinidad, who was residing at Government House Road, Scarborough, was held on Thursday on a series of outstanding warrants.

Police sources said Lopez was kept at the Scarborough jail overnight on Thursday to await processing, however on Friday a request was made for him to seek medical attention after he complained of feeling unwell.

Around 9 pm, while at the hospital, it was discovered that he was missing. A search was immediately carried out, but they were unable to find him.

Anyone with information should contact the nearest police station, 800-TIPS, 555 or the Scarborough Police Station at 639-2512 or 639-2515.

Tobago police are continuing investigations.