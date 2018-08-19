Police officers also taking food cards

Minister of Social Development Cherrie Ann Crichlow-Cockburn. Photo: Alan Mohammed

Two police officers are among hundreds of unscrupulous people who had been receiving Government-issued food cards at the expense of the country’s needy citizens.

This was revealed by Social Development and Family Services Minister Cherrie-Ann Crichlow-Cockburn on Saturday night during a PNM political meeting at the Upper Malabar Community Centre, Arima.

Crichlow-Cockburn, who is also the Lopinot/Bon Air West MP, spoke at length about the “confusion” that has long accompanied the initiative.

She said this has resulted in the Government having to do a recertification exercise to ensure that those for whom the programme was conceptualised, benefitted.

However, Crichlow-Cockburn said she recently learnt from a constituent that the police officers, who also live in the Lopinot/Bon Air West area, had vowed not to support her as MP because of the Government’s stringent policy on the issuing of food cards.

“One of my constituents said to me recently, two persons were talking and say they not supporting you anymore because you went and you take back the food card,” she said.

“Ladies and gentlemen, two persons, both of them police officers and complaining about their food card being taken back.

“In the first instance, they should not have had the food card because of their income. And so, ladies and gentlemen, we will not condone wrong.”