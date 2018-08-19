Pensioner dies in house fire

The Bonne Aventure home where Leroy Walters, 72 died when his house was destroyed by fire. PHOTO BY ANIL RAMPERSAD.

A NIGHTMARE became a reality for a man last night, as he looked on in horror at his family’s Bonne Aventure, Gasparillo home being destroyed by fire with his father trapped inside.

Father of four, 72-year-old Leroy Walters, who was partially blind, was burnt to death. When firefighters outed the fire, Walters’ charred remains were found.

Police said, at about 7.30pm, Walters who lived upstairs the two-storey structure, was asleep in his bedroom when the fire started in a front room.

His son, Darriel Walters, 38, who lived downstairs, said he heard an explosion upstairs. He said when he went to check on his father, he encountered thick black smoke which prevented him from going into the house.

Speaking with Newsday today, another sibling Desmond Walters said his brother tried desperately to get his father out of the burning house.

“The doors were locked as my father had already secured his place and went to bed as he usually did. Darriel had to break open a back door, but even when he did that the smoke was still too much and the fire was spreading quickly. He tried, he really tried, but if he had only entered that house he too would have died.”

Desmond said neighbours helped Darriel form a bucket brigade but the flames were too intense for them to battle. During this time, the piercing screams for help from the elderly man continued to echo throughout the village. Desmond, who lived next door to his father, was not at home at the time.

Someone called him and told him about the fire and he rushed home.

“The house was still on fire. There were firemen extinguishing the fire and then I was told my father was still inside the burning house. I was in a state of shock. I still am in a state of shock. I really can’t believe he is gone.”

Walters was a father of four and grandfather of six. Desmond said his father had a passion for sports. His favourite sport was cricket. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Gasparillo Police are investigating.