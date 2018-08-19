Dale Enoch’s brother killed in St Vincent

Ian Enoch

TWO decades ago, Ian Enoch, the younger brother of journalist Dale Enoch, leaped at the first opportunity to migrate to St Vincent and the Grenadines, the country he had grown to love.

However, his life ended tragically there on Friday night, in what St Vincent police believe was a robbery that led to murder.

Ian’s body was found on a beach in the county of Argyle, hours after he was reported missing. The 50-year-old travel agent and bishop in the Spiritual Baptist faith had attended an event along the east coast of the main island. His wife noticed he had not returned home early yesterday morning and contacted the police. During a search, his car was found crashed in an area called Blue Lagoon and his body was recovered in an upscale community near the airport. Police suspect Ian was abducted, robbed and killed. How he died will be determined when an autopsy is done.

Dale Enoch yesterday said Ian always wanted to live in St Vincent after visiting the country on numerous occasions. He added his brother was all the family he had after their parents died six months apart, seven years ago. He said the two were very close and the last time he spoke to him was two days before his death.

“He was quite a character. He had a great sense of humour but was firm and very ‘a matter of fact’. He was quite popular in the country and I won’t be surprised if even the people who did this to him knew him,” Dale said.

Dale added that when he heard his brother was missing he mentally prepared himself for the worst. After hearing of his death, he said he was “very shattered”. Dale said when the opportunity arose for Ian to take up a job as a travel agent, he took his belongings and journeyed 30 minutes to start his life in St Vincent where he married and raised a family with his wife and her son.