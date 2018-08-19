Cordner to rejoin TT women’s football team

Kennya Cordner

VETERAN WINGER Kennya “Ya Ya” Cordner will rejoin the national women’s football team, ahead of the 2018 CONCACAF Women’s Championship Qualification Caribbean Zone final round, which will take place from August 25 to September 2 in Kingston, Jamaica.

The 29-year-old, who plays for IL Sandviken in Norway, has not represented the TT team since February 2016, during their failed campaign at the 2016 CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying Championship in the United States.

That team was handled by current coach of Police FC Pro League’s outfit Richard Hood.

On her Instagram page, Cordner wrote yesterday, “God is the boss. I’ve made the decision to rejoin the TT (women’s team) when God speak to you because He gave you a talent to help yourself.

She continued, “Despite what (happened) in the past and all the stuff I’ve been (through) I’m still making that decision to help my country qualify for a World (Cup).

“With the guidance of God always (I) would be back and joining the team in Jamaica God spare life,” Cordner ended.

Last year Italian-born Carolina Morace, during her brief tenure as national team coach, exiled the trio of Cordner, fellow winger Ahkeela Mollon and midfielder/striker Maylee Attin-Johnson from the squad.

For varying reasons, the trio did not play under Jamaal Shabazz, who replaced Morace in July 2017.

Shabazz resigned as TT coach a fortnight ago, after disappointing results at last month’s Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in Barranquilla, Colombia.

Cordner has suffered a few injuries within the past year. In a video posted on her Facebook page on July 26, Cordner said, “Being out for 3 months was hard but with God I stayed strong and healed because His timing was the best timing. (I am) healed and ready to continue to allow God to fight her battles. Easy we do things trust God and His process.”

The national team, under interim coach Anton Corneal, is expected to leave for Jamaica on Wednesday.

At the CFU final round, TT will join Antigua/Barbuda, Bermuda, Cuba and hosts Jamaica in the round-robin competition, with the top three teams progressing to the CONCACAF Women’s Championship in the United States, which will run from October 4-17.