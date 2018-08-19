A new sheriff in town

Sheriff. A word that tickles the imagination, it means “an elected officer in a county, responsible for keeping the peace,” (Concise Oxford). In England, though, it means “the chief executive officer of the Crown in a country, administering justice.” After viewing the 1952 western High Noon last Monday, starring Gary Cooper, my imagination ran into several other westerns where the new town sheriff courageously faced criminals and corruption.

In High Noon, Gary faced his most dangerous test. He alone against four mean-spirited gunmen, hungry for revenge. He also stood against a cowardly town. I also thought of another western, Lawman (1971), in which Burt Lancaster, as new town marshal (Jared Maddox), declared “without rules, you are nobody.” Challenged by corrupt, hired guns at every turn, sheriff Maddox (Lancaster), with courage and skill, left each one dead in public view. Rich ranchers, as elite gangsters, had corrupted the town of Bannock, bribing and bullying their way through. The town sheriff (Robert Ryan) grew weak and cowardly, unwilling to confront the entrenched criminals.

Acting out Sparrow’s calypso, Cowboy Justice, the new marshal, Maddox, dressed in tight blue outfit matched by a blue colt 45, faced off the hired gun-slingers, two or three at a time. So much so that the town elders (church, business and tradesmen, etc) felt Marshall Maddox’s type of justice was too much to bear. It seemed to be justice without mercy, earning him the title, “the widow-maker.”

An armed delegation sought to confront him but quickly turned back when Maddox stood up to them too. However, the town grew quiet, peaceful and law-abiding – a far cry from what Marshall Maddox first met. But for Maddox it was a sacrifice. He mellowed over time, but was denied the love he had sought. His former sweetheart begged him to stop, even go away.

It was more so for Will Kane (Gary Cooper) in the classic movie High Noon. As new sheriff, Kane had cooled down the rowdy town. But he faced another challenge. A man he had previously jailed came back with three other quick-shooters for revenge. In deciding to stand up to the vengeful four gunmen, Sheriff Kane was prepared to lose his newly married wife (Grace Kelly). She begged him not to fight, go away with her. He resisted, pledging to stand up, even alone. She moved towards the stage coach about to leave town.

Knowing the odds against him, and as the moment came closer and closer (high noon), Kane sought help from the town’s citizens. They held a meeting in church. From argument to argument, they finally decided it was Will Kane’s fight, not theirs. The streets grew empty. Citizens locked themselves in, peering through windows to see how Kane would fare. Alone against the odds, Kane showed great courage, a lawman’s highest virtue.

All this, while the sound track with the song High Noon (Tex Ritter) began: “Do not forsake me, Oh my darling; On this our wedding day; Do not forsake me, Oh my darling; Wait, wait, wait, along; I do not know what fate awaits me; I only know I must be brave; And I must face a man who hates me; Or be a coward, a craven coward; Or lie a coward in my grave; Or, to be torn between love and duty…”

Dodging and weaving behind houses and corrals, and through heavy gunfire exchanges, all the hired guns were killed. The citizens came out in full applause, congratulating sheriff Kane. Kane looked at them in silence. No need to talk. His wife did not board the stagecoach. She waited. He pulled out the sheriff’s badge, dropped it on the ground and walked away with his wife towards the stagecoach. The song continued. In High Noon and Lawman, there was catharsis all the way – emotionally identifying with the sheriff in his battle against criminals. Gary got the best actor’s award for this role.

There are other movies where the sheriff’s courage against the odds inspired people, where bravery conquered doubt and where one man was left standing alone while others retreated from the fight against evil. There were Charles Bronson, Clint Eastwood, John Wayne, etc. But courageous heroism found in High Noon remains almost unmatched. Maybe something can be learned from such movies?