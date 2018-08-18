Woman dies in crash

Lutchmin Rampersad, an 82-year-old Chaguanas woman, died early yesterday morning in a car crash.

The woman’s daughter, who was driving the car, was later struck by a car, and is now hospitalised.

At about 4 am Rampersad, of Boodoo Trace was in a car, in which her daughter was driving. As they neared Bhagwansingh’s Hardware, Churchill Roosevelt Highway a black Nissan SUV tried to overtake their car. The driver of the SUV lost control and crashed into three other cars including Rampersad’s.

Rampersad was thrown from the vehicle and fell on the roadway. She died on the scene.

Rampersad’s daughter got out of the wrecked car and wandered out into the road, where she was struck by another car. She was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Scinces Complex where she is currently in a stable condition.