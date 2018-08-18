TT, UK strengthen security ties

NATIONAL Security Minister Stuart Young yesterday underscored TT's commitment to strengthen security collaboration with the United Kingdom on several fronts.

Young gave this undertaking during a meeting with British High Commissioner to TT Tim Stew at the ministry in Port of Spain.

A statement from the ministry said Stew congratulated Young on his recent appointment and expressed his hope that the two countries will build on the already strong security ties between them. Matters Young and Stew discussed dealt with continued collaboration under a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed by TT and the UK last November.

Young reiterated Government's commitment to operationalising the MOU and reiterated TT's commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms, cybercrime, corruption, drug, firearms and human trafficking.

Stew stressed the UK's commitment to work closely with TT on shared challenges such as transnational crime, corruption, terrorism and violent extremism.

In April, Young met with several law-enforcement and security agencies in London during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting there.