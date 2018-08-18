Tobago man drops wife to work then disappears

GERARD RAMDHAN, 46, the head of maintenance at the Coco Reef Hotel, Crown Point, Tobago, has gone missing and his family and the police are seeking the public’s help in finding him.

Newsday was told Ramdhan was last seen leaving his home in Silk Cotton Drive, Bon Accord, at 9.15am on Thursday.

He left the house dressed in a blue polo shirt, khaki pants and work boots. He was also wearing glasses with a red frame.

Relatives said Ramdhan, the father of three, dropped his wife at her workplace, and was then due to return home to change and meet his landlord, who lives in Bethel.

But when his wife returned home at about 6pm, she realised he had not returned. She checked with the landlord, who said he never showed up.

Relatives then reported him missing to Tobago police.

His niece Denisha told reporters he was not in the habit of disappearing. She described him as a family man.

“His wife would call 1,000 times and he would call 2,000 times. He goes to work, comes home to his family and goes out with his family. This is not in his nature.” Denisha said.

Relatives traced his cell phone using Google Maps, and identified its last location before it was turned off as Mt Dillon, close to the lookout.

Relatives discovered that when he left home, he drove for an hour and 15 minutes before the phone went offline.

They said they forwarded the information to the police, but they have not yet ghad any feedback.

Other family members from Trinidad have gone to Tobago to search for him while police investigate.