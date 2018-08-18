Shot Penal businessman on the mend

PENAL nusinessman Roger Pilgrim, 44, who was shot during a robbery at his business place on Tuesday, is in stable condition at the San Fernando General Hospital.

Sources told Newsday yesterday that Pilgrim is recovering well. He was shot at close range at his jewellery store at GN Shopping Plaza, Penal when three thieves entered and announced a hold-up.

Pilgrim resisted and one of the bandits shot him in the stomach.

He was taken to the Penal health centre and then transferred to the hospital for emergency surgery.

The men ran out of the store and escaped in a white station wagon.

Up to late yesterday, they were still at large.

Sgt Gookool of the Penal police is investigating.