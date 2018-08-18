N Touch
Saturday 18 August 2018
No arrest yet for Mariana’s killing

THE search continues for Mariana Moonisar’s killers, although police investigators have interviewed several people, including a policeman, since the fatal shooting on August 3.

Up to yesterday, police confirmed that they do not have a suspect in custody nor a motive for the killing. However they obtained statements, but none is enough for them to press charges.

It is customary, a senior policeman said, for investigators to interview people they believe can assist “in whatever way” to solve a crime.

Moonisar, an administrative clerk at the Parliament, was killed at around 5.30 pm on August 3 when two gunmen shot at the Nissan Tiida she was driving.

The murder happened at Esperanza Road in Couva, where she was on her way home from work. A bullet struck Moonisar, of George Street in Esperanza, Couva, in the head and she later died at hospital.

Her father, Roopchan “Chippy” Moonisar, 56, was in the front seat. Roopchan, a labourer at the Couva/Talparo/Regional Corporation, suffered a gunshot wound but survived. He had emergency surgery at the San Fernando General Hospital where doctors removed a bullet from his left cheek.

WPC Callender of the Homicide Bureau Region III is leading investigations.

