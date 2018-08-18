Motul Monster win Great Race 2018

MOTUL Monster won the 2018 Great Race A Class Category today in 55 minutes to set both a new competition and Union Internationale Motonautique record.

The official results are expected to be announced by the TT Power Boat Association at the prize giving ceremony at 3 pm. Preliminary results appears to show Motul Monster beating the runner-up Lucas Oil Silverhook by just over 14 minutes. Jumbie finished third, while Mr Solo Too and Gulf Iron Man took fourth and fifth respectively.

After the race, Joey Sabeeney, driver of the winning craft gave some insight into Motul Monster's dominant performance saying: "It was a fast race, one of the fastest we ever we did.

"It was close at the start, Mr Solo was there at the start for a few minutes. We reached the Bocas first and then we just kept pulling away slowly then coming out of Maracas we pushed on. The weather conditions were good, a lot calmer than we thought it would be."