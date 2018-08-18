Kamla gives Gary, Stuart ‘a bligh’

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar is willing to give new Commissioner of Police (CoP) Gary Griffith and National Security Minister Stuart Young an opportunity to deal with crime. Speaking with reporters during a protest outside the Office of the Prime Minister in St Clair on Thursday, Persad-Bissessar said, “I am willing to give the new CoP and the new minister a bligh.”

The House of Representatives approved Griffith’s nomination to be CoP on July 30.

Persad-Bissessar missed that sitting and the 13 Opposition MPs present abstained when the motion was put to a vote. The Prime Minister said the whip was lifted to allow Government MPs to vote their conscience. All 19 Government MPs present supported Griffith’s nomination. Young was appointed National Security Minister in a Cabinet reshuffle that was announced in a statement issued by the OPM at 12.24 am on August 6.

However Persad-Bissessar retracted that offer for Young because of his “frightening” comment regarding a skit at the People’s National Movement (PNM) sports and family day in Chaguanas last Sunday. She claimed Young was condoning violence against women by describing the skit as people having a little fun. She also said the Opposition plans to move a motion of no confidence against Speaker of the House of Representatives Bridgid Annisette-George when Parliament resumes next month. Persad-Bissessar previously hinted that motion could be related to the nomination for acting DCP Harold Phillip not being listed on the House Order Paper in July.

She said the Opposition will continue to speak out about what it believes to be threats by the Government against several independent institutions in TT.