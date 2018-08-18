Great Race organisers expect smooth sailing

In this file photo, Mr Solo Too competes at the 2017 edition of the Great Race competetion. The 50th edition of the race speeds off today from 7.15 at Mucurapo Foreshore.

THE organisers of the TT Great Race are hopeful that the 50th edition of the event today will not have any hiccups, after rain threatened the smooth running of the event for the entire week.

A total of 38 boats are registered to compete from 7.15 am among the six racing classes and the two cruiser classes. The A Class category – the fastest category – always brings excitement to the event with boats travelling at 130 miles per hour. Defending champions Mr Solo Too will have to compete against Jumbie, Cat Killer, Gulf Ironman, Motul Monster, Paramount and foreign boat Lucas Oil. The race will also feature boats in the C Class (110 mph), D Class (95 mph), E Class (80 mph), F Class (70 mph) and the G Class (60 mph). The race will start at the Mucurapo Foreshore and ends in Store Bay, Tobago.

Roger Bell, acting president of the TT Power Boat Association, is confident the weather would not affect the Great Race.

“We have already been advised from the ODPM (The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management) that the system has been moving north so we are expecting fairly good weather.”

Officials of the ODPM informed Newsday that TT may experience rainy weather until lunch time today.

Bell is glad to be part of the 50th anniversary celebrations, and also because the race is now recognised by the world governing body for power boat racing – the Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM).

“It is very special because it’s 50 (years) and it is now being recognised as an international race from the UIM. We have an international entrant here in Lucas Oil, which is something we haven’t had for 29 years.”

The Great Race is the longest running off shore race in the world. Bell, who has been part of the race in a number of different capacities, said, “It is very special first of all following it from childhood, being a racer myself and now being the acting president of the association during the 50th anniversary.”

Leading up the race, Bell said they tried to get some of the former participants involved as part of the 50th anniversary celebrations. “What we did this year that was very special in our Great Race social events, was we included our winners from 1969 up to the 80s who were around to attend, so we have kept them involved. It was great, because of those guys that’s why we here today because they kept the flame going from long ago.”