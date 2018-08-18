Dale Enoch’s brother killed

Photo from crime scene.

THE brother of local journalist Dale Enoch was found murdered in St Vincent this morning.

According to reports Ian Enoch, a Spiritual Baptist cleric, was found in an upscale neighbourhood in Argyle near the airport.

Reports stated that Enoch was abducted after leaving an event Friday night on St Vincent's east coast and his car was later found. His body was found sometime after.

Newsday will update the story as more information comes to hand.