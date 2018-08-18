Contractor robbed of $75,000

SOUTHERN Division police were up to late yesterday searching for two men who robbed a contractor at gunpoint of $75,000 at his business place at Manahambre Road in Princes Town.

Police said the victim, a 60-year-old garbage contractor, was in his office around midday yesterday when two gunmen ran inside.

They ordered that the businessman hand over cash and valuables and he complied.

The gunmen placed the cash and valuables in a bag and ran away from the compound which has several garbage trucks parked.

Police said the businessman had the money to pay workers yesterday.

Sgt Ramroop, PC Mitchell and other police from Princes Town CID, Ste Madeleine Police Station and the Rapid Response Unit.

Princes Town police are investigating.