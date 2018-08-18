Coconut vendor killed in Valencia

Marcus Samuel

HOURS after he was beaten and threatened, three men entered the home of Valencia coconut vendor and murdered him as he sat in his verandah.

Marcus Samuel, 25, of Carib Circular, La Platta, Valencia was at home, at about 9 pm on Friday, when his attackers walked in and killed him. Police said that earlier in the day, Samuel was beaten with a cutlass by a group of men after he asked one of them not to enter his yard. After the assault, one of the men told Samuel he was going to kill him.

Before he was killed hours later, Samuel went to retrieve a pair of slippers placed upside down in the road outside his home. Police said relatives told them Samuel thought it was a bad omen and had shouted that whoever was trying to use necromancy would not be successful as his mother was a praying woman. Samuel, a father of two, then went and sat in his verandah but moments later he was shot multiple times. He died on the chair.

Homicide Bureau Region II investigators, including inspectors Lawrence and Maraj along with constables James and Lopez, visited the scene. James is continuing investigations.