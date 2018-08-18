Boy, 16, wounded in shootout with police

A 16 -year-old boy is at hospital after he was shot during an exchange of gunfire between himself and police at Enterprise, Chaguanas on Wednesday.

The boy was shot to his shoulder and is listed in a stable condition at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.

According to a police report, the incident happened between 5pm and 8.30pm during an anti- crime exercise led by Snr Supt (Ag.) Inraj Balram.

Reports said a team of police went to a house at Lendor Village, Enterprise to execute a search warrant for guns and ammunition. When they arrived at the house, they saw three males– one of them the 16-year-old boy running out of the house.

Police followed and the teen and his two accomplices began shooting at them. There was an exchange of gunfire and the teen was shot. The two other men ran off into some bushes.

The teen was detained and taken to the hospital where he is under police guard.

He is expected to be charged with shooting with intent.