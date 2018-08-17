Syo releases ‘Bad’ ahead of Carnival 2019

Simon “Syo” Delph

Soca artiste Simon “Syo” Delph has released his first single for the 2019 Carnival season.

Titled Bad, the song is an eclectic fusion of traditional and modern soca and follows a series of singles In The Air, Obey and Under Meh which he released during his seven years as an artiste.

Driven by a melodious pan arrangement, guitar strums, brass horns and a live bass line, Bad was produced and mixed by local engineer and record producer Jonathan “J2M” Mark. The single was mastered by Chris Athens, who has worked with notable American artistes including Drake, Rick Ross and DJ Khaled.

As an artiste, Syo has been building his name on the local circuit working with local producers such as Kit Israel, Klase, Nikholai Greene and David Millbeatz.

He has also performed at several Carnival events, among them Ladies First and the International Soca Monarch semi-finals.

Through the studio collaboration between Mark, Mikhail Corneal and songwriters Shumba Mahluli and Zan (Joel Feveck), the team wrote both the music and lyrics, in addition to recording the song.

Additional instrumentation was provided by Kashiff Wilson (guitars), Ryan George (bass), Shaquille Broomes (pan), Charles Williams (trumpet) and Daniel Gill (trombone) for All Stars Brass, which was arranged by Garvin Marcelle.

Syo is currently working with local videographer Chris Compton of Compton Studios to create a music video, which is intended to be released closer to the 2019 Carnival season.