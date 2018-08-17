School supplies give-away in San Fernando

At right, president of the Greater San Fernando Area Chamber of Commerce Kiran Singh and other members pose for a photo with some children and their parents after they donated school supplies to them at RRM Plaza, High Street, San Fernando.

BUSINESS people from the Greater San Fernando Area Chamber of Commerce (GSFCC) distributed school supplies for underprivileged children from San Fernando and environs on Wednesday.

Addressing parents and children at the RRM Plaza on High Street San Fernando, president of the chamber Kiran Singh said these are challenging times and the business community must reach out to those in need.

“Especially in the area of education, we must recognise the importance of giving to children who are in need of school supplies.”

Singh said the school-supplies distribution is one of many outreach programmes geared towards supporting children in the San Fernando area.

“As we approach the 2018/19 new academic year, we want you to be prepared for learning and excelling.”

He thanked the members of the chamber for giving generously to the project.

“Education is the foundation of the youths of our country.”

He also highlighted the plight of Pleasantville mother Zeia Flemming and her 11-year-old son who do not have a home.

More than 60 children between five and ten were given bags with exercise books, drawing and colouring books, pencils and erasers.