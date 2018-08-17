Police searching for bicycle thief

File photo

Police in the St Clair/ Woodbrook districts are on the hunt for a man in his early thirties believed to be behind a string of robberies against women in the area.

A police officer yesterday confirmed the bandit's latest victim was a woman who was approached from behind on Thursday. She reported feeling a tug on her neck and when she turned around saw a man riding away on a bicycle.

When she checked, the chain she had been wearing was missing.

She reported the incident to the St Clair police, who, after following up on other similar reports, received a description of the suspect, believed to be a repeat offender in the area.

They said an arrest is imminent.

The owner of a stolen bicycle put up a series of posters around the St Clair/Maraval area several weeks ago offering a reward for its return and carrying pictures of the suspected thief.