Organs trounce Might Tower at Tyro football

KAI CORBIN scored twice as Organs trounced Might Tower 5-0 on Monday, in the Tyro Sports Club Open Division seven-a-side football competition.

This game was one of three contested on the day at the Bourg Mulatresse Recreation Ground, San Juan.

Keron Cummings, Javan Hill and Dillon James were the other goal-getters for Organs.

Ironically, Tornadoes ‘A’ and ‘B’ teams suffered 4-2 defeats on Monday, to Arthur Love, and Massive and Crew respectively.

In the Arthur Love-Tornadoes ‘A’ encounter, Kevin Lara scored twice for Arthur Love with Andrew Tinto and Marcus Gomez contributing one each. Aquila Britto got both goals for Tornadoes ‘A’.

Daniel Best netted a hat-trick and Yannick Noreiga was the other goal-getter for Massive and Crew. Nkosi Quashie and Ian Garcia found the back of the net for Tornadoes ‘B’.

Open Division results:

JENIS I (2) – Jesse La Croix, Israel Grimes vs FUTURE (1) – Tigana O’Brien.

HUVAN FC (2) – Oneel Jarvis, Benny Alexander vs CUCURAYE FC (1) – Kareem Ganteaume.

MEAN MACHINE (1) – Kareem John vs TORNADOES (0).

SWEATERS (5) – Warren Straker 3, Dillon Britto, Kerron Mitchell vs LIMITED EDITION (0).

UNRULY (2) – Terrance Doyle, Tevin Matthew vs JUST FOR KICKS (0).

WE SIDE vs YOUNG LIONS REUNITED. We Side won by default.

ARTHUR LOVE (1) – Francois Hall vs MIGHT TOWER (1) – Rondell John.

MEAN MACHINE (1) – John Belgrave vs CURUCAYE FC (0).

DESTROYERS vs LIMITED EDITION. Destroyers won by default.

Uncle Beddoes Supermarket and Hardware-sponsored Tyro Sports Club 40-and-over competition:

ORGANS (2) – Patrick Toussaint, Irwin Luvine vs SAN JUAN SAN JUAN (1) – Robert Dennis.

FIRE SERVICES vs CENTRAL OLD BOYS. Fire Services won by default.

MASSIVE AND CREW (1) – Jason Hernandez vs OLD ROAD UNITED (0).

ST FRANCOIS NATIONALS (3) – Marlon Morris 2, Marlon Bowen vs TORNADOES (0).

FRIENDS (4) – Gary Glasgow 2, Kendell Velox, Fallon Thomas vs ONE IS ONE (1) – Joseph Peters.

MADRID (5) – Shaun Bailey 2, Earl Williams, Kevin Peters, Amos David vs FIRE SERVICES (2) – Handell Manswell, Kevon Long.