Leadership crisis and the Beetham ‘wetting’

THE EDITOR: Whatever side we may take, however much we may wish to condemn or condone what happened on August 14 at Beetham Gardens, if we allow the public “wetting” by itself to be a leading element of public discourse, we will be collectively guilty of just shifting the news cycle.

My point is that we have on our hands a crisis that has been with us for a long time.

It is a crisis of leadership from which no politician is exempt. There has been a fallout for a long time between the politicians and the people. The citizens are disenfranchised because they enjoy no real participation in public affairs.

Just a few days ago I recalled that when the late Chief Servant Makandal Daaga spoke on the night of April 21, 2010, just after the Fyzabad Declaration was signed by the People’s Partnership, he asked the assembled gathering to shout in unison, “I am the government.”

I said he did so to emphasise to TT that people should not be passive but should participate creatively in national affairs. He considered that protest demonstrations, blocking roads with burning rubbish and picket lines were not enough to make us progress.

Clearly that has not been heeded in the interaction between the political forces where Beetham Gardens is concerned.

I repeat my observation:

“The irony about a ‘favela’ like Beetham Gardens is that despite the neglect that Laventille continues to suffer, Laventille remains the spiritual centre of Africans in TT and deserves consideration as a heritage site.

“If that aspect of Laventille is understood, we may have a clear path toward the further development of the area.

“Respect for Beetham and other parts of Laventille has to be addressed urgently because we are now confronted with Ella Andall’s Missing Generation.”

Confrontation has been brought centre stage once again because the harsh conditions in Beetham and Laventille have become exacerbated.

In 1994 the manifesto for Daaga’s campaign for the Laventille West by-election stated:

“When one looks at Laventille, one does not see a community. Instead one sees poor housing; poor roads; poor toilets; poor health facilities; rundown schools that fail to produce a few good students for colleges; no nurseries; no recreational facilities – men are playing football on dirt. Those who have made it in any way have left Laventille.

“The image of Laventille, as portrayed by the media as a community of criminals, has led to that area being subject to a lot of disrespect.”

The Opposition has not done better. It is not schooling the people about who are the sovereign authority here, despite the former Prime Minister, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, endorsing what the Chief Servant said.

“I am the government” is not a pie in the sky. It is a must. People have to participate in governance.

If that is not done we will fulfil what Lloyd Best said about TT governments coming to power pre-collapsed.

So where are we?

AIYEGORO OME, Mt Lambert