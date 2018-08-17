Gross assault

WE CONDEMN in the strongest possible terms the assaults on Laventille West MP Fitzgerald Hinds and councillor Akil Audain. This matter, which has been referred to the police, must now be subject to due process and the perpetrators must face the appropriate penalty.

What transpired on Tuesday at Beetham Gardens was no laughing matter. Both officials were touring areas affected by the recent flooding, which had submerged large portions of Port-of-Spain and environs. In this country, it is a common complaint that elected representatives never visit their constituents. The two gentlemen were doing precisely the opposite, seeking to examine conditions on the ground and to offer assistance.

But the laudable motives of Hinds and Audain are not really relevant here. Had the splashing of flood water been directed at any other citizens, the assault would have been as serious. Flood water is a hazard to human health. It can spread water-borne diseases, such as typhoid fever, cholera, leptospirosis and hepatitis A. Dangerous bacteria could be in such water, pathogens like cryptosporidium, cholera, E coli and clostridium difficile, vibrio vulnificus, and other dangerous superbugs.

Residents, already suffering the indignity of flooded homes, may have felt it acceptable to brave the water without galoshes. But they should not thereby feel that gives them licence to endanger others recklessly or maliciously.

None of this is meant to trivialise the serious problem of flash flooding in our urban areas. Time and time again we have lamented the failure of governments to devise a sustainable solution. Notwithstanding the serious health risks posed by flooding, as well as the significant economic damage caused, there seems to be little headway. The latest rash of measures, the introduction of new pumps to drain areas, appear to have netted negligible rewards. None have been able to keep up with the weather, which shows no sign of abating. The Met Office is forecasting more rain this weekend.

While we condemn the wrongdoers in this instance, we place on record our desire not to paint all Beetham residents with the same brush. Perhaps the most unfortunate thing about Tuesday’s incident – which was filmed by gleeful onlookers and distributed on social media – is that innocent people will suffer from the damage to Beetham’s reputation.

It should be noted that Hinds was acting as Attorney General at the time, yet visited without a security contingent. While he may have felt such a move was his prerogative, the circumstances should be subject to a review.

Finally, we hope Hinds and Audain will remain undaunted in their intention to offer assistance to residents affected by the flooding. Elected representatives have a duty, and indeed swear an oath, to serve their constituents without fear or favour, affection or ill-will.