Griffith: "I won't let you down"

New Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith talks to the media during a press conference hosted by Minister of National Security Stuart Young. Photo: Azlan Mohammed

Commissioner of Police (CoP) Gary Griffith said citizens can be assured he is prepared to commit himself to the responsibilities of his office and take the fight against crime to another level.

Griffith said this as he and heads of the protective services hosted a brief media conference at the Ministry of National Security's headquarters on Temple Court, Abercromby Street this morning.

Griffith, responding to questions from Newsday on what he will be most eager to tackle now that he has assumed duty, said while he understood the broad responsibilities of the title of commissioner he was up to the task and promised less talk and more action from the police service.

"I am here to serve my God, my country and my people as best as I can. It is too early for me to make any pronouncements on the plans I have for the service, but I promise I will not let you down."

National Security Minister Stuart Young was also at the conference and told reporters, Griffith received his official instruments of appointment from the ministry's permanent secretary last night. He said before this morning's conference, he along with Griffith and the heads of the protective services held a short meeting to ensure they were "on the same page".