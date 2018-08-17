Fix this landslip, cry La Vega residents

LA VEGA residents are calling on the Ministry of Works to repair a landslide that caused one side of a road in the area to collapse on Monday.

Roger Mohan, 42, who has lived there his entire life, said if the land continues slipping, residents will be cut off from the rest of the country.

The road connects Gran Couva to Flanagin Town and is a major thoroughfare when flood renders Caparo roads impassable.

“There is another road to get here, but whenever it rains, that road is impassable,” he said. “On Monday, when the landslide started, there was heavy traffic in La Vega because all the people who live in Flanagin, Mamoral and Caparo had nowhere else to pass to go home because of flood.”

It was Mohan and his father Mootilal Mohan, 73, who dragged debris onto the road to warn drivers when the landslip started on Monday.

“The road was caving from underneath, so you could see pitch on the road, but there was nothing holding it up.

“We put pieces of bamboo on the road to stop people from driving over it.”

He said a retaining wall needs to be built as a matter of urgency.

“The river runs right where the road caved so if it is not fixed soon, that water will pull down the whole road.”

Contacted for comment, Works Minister Rohan Sinanan said the ministry is aware of the issue.

“The team went up and looked at it, and I’m sure they will be putting things in place to address it.”