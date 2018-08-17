Fireman among 13 homeless after fire

Photos courtesy Hakim St. John.

A fireman assigned to the Chaguanas fire station is one of 13 people now homeless after a suspected arson attack at his Rose Hill, East Dry River, Laventille home on Tuesday.

According to eyewitness reports, the fireman's home was one of two gutted. An alleged suspect was seen running from a wooden house he shared with his girlfriend and her daughter. The blaze at the two-bedroom house quickly spread to the neighbouring house where the fireman and nine of his relatives lived. The house was destroyed and no one was able to salvage anything. The blaze took place around 2 pm, fire officials said.

No one was injured but school supplies were turned to ash and soot. The two families have since been scattered to various relatives as they seek to rebuild their lives. Police are also looking for the suspected arsonist, who they say may be in danger as angry residents are looking for him.