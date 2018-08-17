COP slams PNM, UNC

UNC supporters protest outside the OPM, St. Clair on Thursday. PHOTO:ANGELO M. MARCELLE

THE Congress of the People (COP) today condemned the People's National Movement (PNM) and the United National Congress (UNC) for politicising Tuesday's attack on acting Attorney General Fitzgerald Hinds by some residents in Beetham Gardens and a skit at the PNM's Sports and Family Day in Chaguanas last Sunday.

In a statement, the COP said it is disappointed by the actions of the PNM and the UNC. " In keeping with a mature and progressive society one expected the ensuing dialogue to be logical and rational, instead of the vitriol proffered on the basis of the political divide. As we become more and more polarized, we are unable to distinguish right from wrong, " the party said.

The COP said this country's politicians must understand the consequences of deepening the divisiveness in TT. The party said, "We join other patriots in demanding better from political leadership and political parties."

The COP called for "calm, reason and good sense to prevail" in TT.