Body found in Carenage

File photo

THE body of an unidentified man was found floating in the waters off the shore of Carenage.

Police said the body was found near Capital Signals Company by residents of L'Anse Mitan.

The man was described to be about five feet tall, with a bald head and a light-skinned complexion. He wore a pair of boxers and sandals.

The body was taken to the Forensic Science Centre FSC). There were marks on it but the district medical officer could not determine the cause of death.

An autopsy is expected to be done at the FSC, pending identification.