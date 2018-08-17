Balthazar bags five as Army stomp Rangers 10-0

Jerwyn Balthazar

JERWYN BALTHAZAR gave a captain’s performance with five goals as Defence Force crushed St Ann’s Rangers 10-0 on Wednesday, in a Pro League Round One Match Day Two contest, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.

This result – the most one-sided score in the league in recent memory – saw Defence Force move to the top of the 10-team standings on goal difference.

W Connection whipped Police 4-0 in the latter game of a double-header at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, for their second victory of the season too.

However, the major talking point on Wednesday was the result in Mucurapo, with Defence Force showing no sympathy towards a revamped Rangers squad.

Balthazar found the back of the net in the 19th, 21st, 32nd, 36th and 40th minutes in a first half performance that blew away Rangers. Brent Sam scored twice in the 48th and 61st minutes.

Thurlani George (15th) and Dylon King (43rd) each found the back of the net, and an own goal from captain Chadley David (29th) compounded Rangers’ misery.

Police, who had an impressive run in the First Citizens Cup, suffered their second straight defeat in the league.

It took Connection 38 minutes to open the scoring, and it was well worth the wait, as midfielder Kadeem Corbin met a right-sided cross from Isaiah Garcia and produced a scissors-kick which flew past the right of goalkeeper Adrian Foncette.

Three minutes into the second half, Connection skipper Gerard Williams extended his team’s lead with a neatly-taken penalty to the right of Foncette who dived to his left. Referee CJ O’Brien awarded the spot-kick after defender Ryan O’Neil, sliding to intercept a pass from Adan Noel, saw the ball strike his left arm.

Ex-national midfielder Jomal Williams, with a trademark move, found the back of the net in the 79th. He collected the ball on the left, made a diagonal run past O’Neil and curled a right-footed shot which went beyond the left of Foncette.

And the final goal came in the 90th minute, Corbin racing down the right and squared to Marcus Joseph who banged home his left-footed drive.

In the earlier game at Couva, Club Sando and Central FC battled to a 1-1 draw – the second drawn result for either team this season.

Shackiel Henry put Club Sando ahead after 12 minutes, but captain Duane Muckette equalised for Central FC in the 64th.

On Tuesday, San Juan Jabloteh defeated North East Stars 1-0 and Point Fortin Civic battled to a 2-2 draw with Morvant Caledonia United.

There will be four games on the cards tomorrow, in Round One Match Day Three.

In a double-header at Couva, Defence Force entertain Stars at 4 pm, followed by a meeting between Central FC and Connection two hours later.

At 4 pm, Police battle Jabloteh at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella,. At 6 pm, Point Fortin host Club Sando at Mahaica Oval, Point Fortin. The fixture between Rangers and Morvant Caledonia will take place on September 1.