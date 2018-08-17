Amigos beat Gabba Youths in Norman's Windball

A BRILLIANT spell of bowling by Sharaz Ali, guided Amigos to a 34-run win over Gabba Youths when action in the Norman's 12-over Windball Cricket League continued at the Tacarigua Community Centre Ground, recently.

Amigos posted 66 all out batting first with Arjun Ramjattan top scoring with 20. Bowling for Gabba Youths, Kalim Bissessar took three for eight and Dinesh Ramdass grabbed 2/17. Ali ended with top figures of 4/6 as Gabba Youths could only get to 32/8.

In another contest, Rishi Paheman had a solid match to lead Allegiance to a 23-run win over In Between. Paheman scored 25 to help Allegiance to 89/8. Chris Samlal pitched in with 24 and Ravendra Singh (3/13) and Andy Briggs (2/17) were the best bowlers for In Between.

In reply, In Between were restricted to 66/5, with Singh leading the way with 30. Paheman could not stay out of the match for long as he snatched 2/1 and George Ramsumar took 2/18.

SUMMARISED SCORES:

Amigos 66 (Arjun Ramjattan 20; Kalim Bissessar 3/8, Dinesh Ramdass 2/17) vs Gabba Youths 32/8 (Sharaz Ali 4/6). Amigos won by 34 runs.

Cause It 106/3 (Sameer Ali 38, Ariz Khan 28; Nishal Jagessar 26) vs Tigers 35/7 (Ryan Cassie 17, Pradeem Ali 3/6, Nishan Rahim 2/7). Cause It won by 71 runs.

Allegiance 89/8 (Rishi Paheman 25, Chris Samlal 24; Ravendra Singh 3/13, Andy Briggs 2/17) vs In Between 66/5 (R Singh 30; Rishi Paheman 2/1, George Ramsumar 2/18). Allegiance won by 23 runs.

Lackville 61/9 (Damian Peters 2/10, Sheldon Thomas 2/10) vs Anthrax 62/5 (D Peters 21, Adesh Mungroo 3/9). Anthrax won by five wickets.

Reload 99/2 (Kapil Harry 36, Sean Hallett 27) vs Homeboys 73/6 (Safraaz Ali 3/16, S Hallet 2/15). Reload won by 26 runs.

Rum Frienz 62/5 (Brian Gangoo 2/6) vs Dark Horse 63/5 (Ravi Soodeen 24; Trevor Rajkumar 2/3). Dark Horse won by five wickets.

Allegiance 73/6 (Ziyad Ali 23; Dareen Bolah 2/17) vs Unknown United 53/6 (Narine Dhanraj 2/10, Michael Solozano 2/16). Allegiance won by 20 runs.

Surrey United 50 (Reza Ramdeen 3/3, Keston Vidale 3/10, Jovan Whint 2/15) vs Maloney 39/9 (Roger Khan 3/6, Akeal Ramoutar 2/4, Dylan Singh 2/9). Surrey won by 11 runs.