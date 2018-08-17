Adult toys banned by Customs

COURIER company, WebSource, is warning its customers against trying to import banned items or risk having their items seized by the Customs and Exicse Division.

Adult toys are at the top of that list.

In an email broadcast, the company said, “Please note that Customs will be inspecting all packages to ensure compliance with laws. As such, they can and will seize the items listed below and other prohibited items.”

In addition to a complete ban on all adult toys, citizens are also banned from importing camouflage patterned clothing, shoes, game controllers, headphones or any item with a camouflage pattern.

Honey, cigarettes, tobacco, tobacco products, plants, soil and toy guns are also prohibited.

Those wanting to import seeds and holsters must have required permits to do so.

The company said this list is not an exhaustive one.

Many social media users expressed their dissatisfaction with adult toys being placed on the list, questioning why such a ban is necessary.