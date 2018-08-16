Union leader calls for the right to bear arms

As TT approaches its 56th Independence anniversary, National Solidarity Assembly political leader Nirvan Maharaj has called for amendments to the Constitution to give citizens the right to bear arms. He says the nation is experiencing “a level of savagery and brutality unparalleled” in its young history.

In a media release, Maharaj said the ruling PNM administration should “immediately organise a national consultation and referendum throughout the 41 constituencies, for the people to decide on whether the constitution should be amended to allow citizens the right to bear arms.”

He said the nation is under siege and law-abiding citizens are at war with the criminal element as murders, robberies, rape assault, sexual harassment, shoplifting and pickpocketing have become a “normal day to day occurrence.”

“The opportunity to defend ourselves and the means to do so, against criminals without conscience or remorse may very well have to be enshrined as a fundamental right within our Constitution.