UNC MPs condemn attack on Hinds

Dr Fuad Khan. FILE PHOTO

UNITED National Congress (UNC) MPs Dr Fuad Khan and Dr Roodal Moonilal yesterday condemned an attack by some Beetham residents on acting Attorney General Fitzgerald Hinds.

While Hinds, who is also the Laventille West MP, was visiting flood victims at Beetham Gardens on Tuesday, some residents threw floodwaters over him. Khan declared, “I highly condemn that attack on MP Hinds.” He said the act was disgusting and “stinks to the high heavens,” and there is “absolutely no reason to criminally assault a sitting member of Parliament, more so the acting AG of this country.” Khan said the assault “now opens the way for all office-holders to be attacked by people who feel so entitled because they somehow feel an MP owes them, by the mere fact of being an MP.” He wondered whether the incident happened because the people involved felt “they own an MP and can treat them with utter disdain.” He added, “It is important for the people of TT regain respect in their leaders and officials, otherwise they will eventually lose all respect in themselves.”

Moonilal said,” I don’t condone any assault on an elected representative or anyone.” But he also suggested that Hinds should not incite aggrieved residents, but “at all times, try to heal and make peace.” Moonilal said this is par for the course and Hinds “would be stronger for it.” He also said Hinds and the Government should remember that “disrespect breeds disrespect” and “what goes around comes around.” He advised Hinds, “Keep on walking and don’t look back.”

Moonilal said it was “the height of stupidity” to blame the UNC for what happened.

Referring to the claims of racial and religious discrimination about a skit at the People’s National Movement’s (PNM) Sports and Family Day in Chaguanas last Sunday, Moonilal said, “They disrespect women on Sunday, were arrogant on Monday and were themselves disrespected on Tuesday.”

UNC deputy leader Jearlean John said, “The youths of Beetham have decided that they will not continue to be a dependable vote bank for the PNM.” Beetham and surrounding communities were never neglected by the People’s Partnership coalition, she said. PNM Laventille West chairman Clay Thomas said the constituency condemns the behaviour of the individuals who attacked Hinds and councillor Akil Audain. Saying this is now a matter for the police, Thomas said the constituency cannot understand why anyone would behave in this way. Despite the action of the few, Thomas said, Hinds knows the community does not condone this type of action, remains committed to the constituents and will ensure everything possible is being done to bring them the necessary relief.